Man claiming to be son of Charlotte Sena kidnapping suspect breaks silence: 'Hope he dies in prison'

Shortly after police left a property linked to Charlotte Sena's alleged kidnapper , Craig Ross Jr., a man pulled into the driveway and identified himself as the suspect's son before ordering reporters to back off.

"Yeah, he’s my father, but why do I have to deal with this s---?" he shouted without providing his name. "Everyone is asking me all this. I don’t know anything. I hate him and hope he dies in prison."

He parked in the driveway, went through the front door and continued to speak through the screen.

About a half-dozen law enforcement officers had been searching a home in Porter Corners, New York, where Ross, 46, listed his address after his arrest Monday. Investigators in Tyvek suits carried out multiple boxes of evidence before departing.

WHO IS CRAIG ROSS? NEW YORK ‘RECLUSE’ ACCUSED OF HIDING KIDNAPPED 9-YEAR-OLD IN CAMPER CABINET

A man claiming to be the son of Craig Ross Jr. is shown after state police collected evidence at 13 Circle Drive in Porter Corners, New York, which is listed as Ross' home, 2133 on court documents, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (Hans Pennick for Fox News Di Expand

After a state police car pulled out of the driveway, two people arrived and approached the house, including the man claiming to be Ross' son.

Authorities arrested Craig Ross on Monday evening, hours after he allegedly stuffed a ransom note in the Sena family's mailbox.

State police collect evidence at 13 Circle Drive in Porter Corners, New York, listed as the home of Craig Ross Jr., 2133 on court documents, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (Hans Pennick for Fox News Digital)

Gov. Kathy Hochul said state police watched him drop it off and matched fingerprints on the document to those taken from Ross after a 1999 drunken driving arrest.

CHARLOTTE SENA KIDNAPPING SUSPECT CRAIG ROSS JR ARRAIGNED OVERNIGHT

State police collect evidence at 13 Circle Drive in Porter Corners, New York, listed as the home of Craig Ross Jr., 2133 on court documents, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (Hans Pennick for Fox News Digital)

Charlotte had been missing since Saturday when she went for a bike ride down a circular trail at Lake Moreau State Park, 10 miles north of Saratoga Springs, and failed to return. Her family found her bike a few minutes later. Police shut down the park and searched it for days but did not find her there.

Hochul said police rescued her from a cabinet in Ross' unkempt camper, which was parked behind his mother's trailer in the nearby town of Milton.

Craig Ross Jr. (Saratoga Sheriff's Office)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRUE CRIME FROM FOX NEWS

She was reunited with her family at a hospital as detectives spent hours interviewing Ross and finally booked him into the Saratoga County Jail around 4 a.m. He was being held without bail on a charge of first-degree kidnapping.

State police also collect evidence at Craig Ross Jr.'s home in Ballston Spa, New York, on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (Hans Pennink for Fox News Digital)

Police spent hours Tuesday searching both properties, removing bags and boxes of evidence.

"We are thrilled that she is home, and we understand that the outcome is not what every family gets," Charlotte’s family told Fox News Digital. "A huge thank-you to the FBI, the New York State Police, all of the agencies that were mobilized, all of the families, friends, community, neighbors and hundreds of volunteers who supported us and worked tirelessly to bring Charlotte home."

The Sena family released a new photo of Charlotte Sena on Tuesday for a GoFundMe campaign to support the 9-year-old after New York State Police and federal tactical teams rescued her from a kidnapping suspect's cabinet. (Sena Family / GoFundMe)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Tuesday, Charlotte's extended family released a new photo of the 9-year-old on their GoFundMe campaign .

As Charlotte recovers from the ordeal, her parents have taken time off work to care for her and her two sisters.

LINK: FOR UPDATES ON THIS STORY, VISIT FOXNEWS.COM