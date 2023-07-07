Man fatally stabbed at CVS in Midtown

NYPD officers responded to a report of an alleged robbery inside CVS on 1619 Broadway in Midtown early Thursday morning around midnight.

When police arrived they found a 50-year-old man with a stab wound in his torso. EMS transported the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals-Bellevue where he was pronounced dead.

Police arrested and charged Enoe Scotty, 46, for murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

The victim's identity has not been released, and it is still unclear what led up to the stabbing.

This investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.