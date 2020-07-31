Man charged with shooting 3 cops at NW Side police station

article

A man is accused of shooting at Chicago police officers, wounding three, while in transport to a station Thursday on the Northwest Side.

Lovelle Jordan, who was also shot, is charged with opening fire in the prisoner loading bay at the 25th District police station at Grand and Central, police announced Friday morning.

Jordan is a 25-year-old felon paroled just three months ago, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. He’s been sentenced to prison four times, according to court records.

Jordan is charged with six counts of attempted murder, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of being an armed habitual criminal, one count of unlawful use of a weapon, and two misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, police said Friday.

Police said the shooting happened about 9:40 a.m.

One officer was in serious condition after being shot in the chin. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, CPD Supt. David Brown told reporters outside that hospital.

Two officers suffered less serious wounds. One was shot in his protective vest, but the bullet didn’t penetrate; the other officer was wounded in the hip. They were taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood. Two other officers were taken to that hospital for chest pains.

It’s unclear how Jordan had a gun because he should have been searched before he was placed in the police vehicle.