Video shows CT man plowing through cars before crashing into Fairfield home

Updated  January 21, 2026 2:57pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
Video shows CT man plow through cars, crash into Fairfield home.

The Brief

    • Police say a plow-equipped truck struck a home, crossed the road and pushed a parked vehicle into a garage.
    • Three vehicles and the house were damaged; the driver was taken to a hospital and no other injuries were reported.
    • A 46-year-old Fairfield man faces DUI and reckless driving charges and appeared in court this month.

NEW YORK - A man was arrested and charged after police say he drove a plow truck under the influence through a residential Connecticut property. 

What we know:

Fairfield Police said a plow-equipped truck slammed into the front porch of a home just after 7:15 a.m. on Dec. 28 in the area of Glen Ridge Road and Tahmore Drive. 

The truck crossed the roadway and struck a parked vehicle in a driveway, pushing it through a closed garage door and into another vehicle inside.

All three vehicles were damaged, along with the house, police said.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. No other injuries were reported.

Dig deeper:

Following an investigation by the Fairfield Police Crash Investigation Team, authorities obtained an arrest warrant for 46-year-old Mark Keene from Fairfield. 

DUI, reckless driving

What's next:

He faces charges of operating under the influence and reckless driving. 

Court officials set bond at $15,000.

Keene was taken into custody on Jan. 8.

The Source: This report is based on information from Fairfield Police Department. 

Crime and Public Safety