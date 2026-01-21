Video shows CT man plowing through cars before crashing into Fairfield home
NEW YORK - A man was arrested and charged after police say he drove a plow truck under the influence through a residential Connecticut property.
What we know:
Fairfield Police said a plow-equipped truck slammed into the front porch of a home just after 7:15 a.m. on Dec. 28 in the area of Glen Ridge Road and Tahmore Drive.
The truck crossed the roadway and struck a parked vehicle in a driveway, pushing it through a closed garage door and into another vehicle inside.
All three vehicles were damaged, along with the house, police said.
The driver was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. No other injuries were reported.
Dig deeper:
Following an investigation by the Fairfield Police Crash Investigation Team, authorities obtained an arrest warrant for 46-year-old Mark Keene from Fairfield.
DUI, reckless driving
What's next:
He faces charges of operating under the influence and reckless driving.
Court officials set bond at $15,000.
Keene was taken into custody on Jan. 8.
The Source: This report is based on information from Fairfield Police Department.