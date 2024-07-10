Man charged with murder after woman found dead inside sleeping bag in Manhattan

Police say they have charged a man with murder after a woman was found dead of a gunshot wound to the head, with her body wrapped inside a sleeping bag in Manhattan.

Authorities have charged Chad Irish, 55, of the Bronx with second-degree murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and concealment of a human corpse in connection to the death of Yazmeen Williams, who was found dead inside a sleeping bag in Kips Bay last week.

The medical examiner's office determined her cause of death was a gunshot wound to her head, and her death was ruled a homicide.

According to the New York Post, Irish has 21 prior arrests. He reportedly served three years in prison for an attempted arson case dating all the way back to 1994.

Sources say surveillance video showed a man in an electric wheelchair dragging Williams’ body to the curb.

Irish was taken into custody on Monday, when angry community members, blaming him for Williams' death, gathered and attempted to attack him.



