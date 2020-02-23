Man charged in shooting that left 7 injured at north Harris Co. flea market

A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection to a shooting that left seven people injured at a flea market in north Harris County.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says Jose Manuel Guerrero-Reyes, 25, is charged with one count of felony aggravated assault.

The incident occurred at Mercado Sabodomingo in the 8700 block of Airline Drive at around 7 p.m. Sunday. A live dance event was taking place with families and children present.

According to Sheriff Gonzalez, a witness reported seeing someone with a gun and then hearing a gunshot.

Sheriff Gonzalez says one person was shot through the leg, and the bullet may have ricocheted off of the ground and hit several others.

Seven people in total were taken to the hospital, but authorities say no one was critically injured.

Investigators are working to determine how the shooting occurred. One man was detained at the scene. Sheriff Gonzalez says the man claimed he had a gun in his pocket, but authorities received some conflicting information.

Investigators say there is no threat to the community.

Sheriff Gonzalez says there was a large law enforcement presence at the venue at the time of the shooting. There were also signs posted indicating that weapons are not allowed on the premises.

