Man captured on video lighting Manhattan bar on fire

By
Published 
Manhattan
FOX 5 NY

Man starts fire in Manhattan bar

A man broke into a bar in the Kips Bay neighborhood and started a fire.

NEW YORK - Police in New York were on the hunt for a man wanted for breaking into a Manhattan bar and starting a fire.

The NYPD says it happened just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

The man got into Bella Union Bar on 3rd Ave. in Kips Bay from the roof.

The bar is under renovation.  The man gathered a pile of paper floor protection material and set it on fire.

After starting the fire, police say the man then took a mirror measuring approximately 3'x3' and took off on foot.

The fire went out on its own and did not spread to the rest of the bar.

A woman who works at the site discovered the burglary later in the morning and called the police.