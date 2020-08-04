Expand / Collapse search
Man buys Porsche with fake check

Published 
Florida
FOX 5 NY
article

A Florida man is facing charges after allegedly using a fake check he printed at home to buy a $139,203.05 Porsche 911 Turbo and attempting to purchase Rolex watches.

Casey William Kelley, 42, is charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and uttering a false banknote, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

They say Kelley drove off a Porsche dealership lot of in Destin after handing over a fake cashier's check that he printed from his home computer. The Porsche was reported stolen to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after purchasing the car, authorities say Kelley then attempted to buy three Rolex watches.

Kelley had handed over the fraudulent check for $61,521 to a jeweler in nearby Miramar Beach. However, the jeweler kept the watches until they could determine if the check would clear.  The store called the sheriff's office after determining the check was a fake.

Kelley then allegedly told authorities that the checks had come from his home computer.

He was arrested and taken to the Walton County Jail.  It was unclear if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.