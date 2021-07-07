Expand / Collapse search
Man brutally attacked in Brooklyn deli

By
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Coney Island
FOX 5 NY

Brooklyn deli attack

Two men were wanted for stabbing and punching a man in a Brooklyn deli.

NEW YORK - The NYPD released a security video in hopes that someone could identify two men wanted for a brutal attack inside a Coney Island deli.

They say the attack took place just after 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

A 29-year-old man was in the Neptune Ave. business when the first man passed him.

As the victim was leaving the second man jumped him and started stabbing him.  The first man joined in and started punching him.

The men then took off, leaving the severely injured man in front of the store.

EMS took the victim to NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn with stab wounds to his back, arm, hip, and chest.  He was in critical condition when he got to the hospital.

Police are asking for anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.  They say all calls are confidential.

