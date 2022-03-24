Man breaks into Museum of Sex

A man broke into the Museum of Sex in Manhattan. He didn't do a lot while he was inside but apparently wanted to remember his visit with some t-shirts.

The NYPD released a security video of the incident.

It happened in the morning on St. Patrick's Day.

The man got into the 5th Ave. museum through the partially secured front door.

Once inside he looked around in the gift shop area before grabbing and stealing two Museum of Sex t-shirts valued at $60.

He then left on foot and has not been caught. He faces burglary charges when he is apprehended.

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public's assistance identifying him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say all calls are confidential.