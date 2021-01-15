Man brandishing assault rifle wanted in the Bronx

The NYPD wants to find the man who brandished a high-capacity assault rifle while walking along a street in the Bronx.

The incident occurred on Jan. 14 at about 3:30 p.m. in front of 3560 Webster Avenue. The man walked towards East Gun Hill Road while carrying the weapon, according to cops.

There were no reports of injuries.

The man is described by police as having a medium complexion, medium build, approximately six feet tall. He was last seen wearing a red hooded jacket, red sneakers and blue jeans.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.