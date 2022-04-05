Man bludgeoned with brick in NYC attack

A 60-year-old man was beaten with a brick on a Harlem street last week.

The NYPD says it happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 31 on 7th Ave.

The man was by an SUV when a man walked up to him with a brick and hit him in the head with it. The attacker then repeatedly punched him in the head.

Another person came up and appeared to be yelling at the victim, a security video released by police showed.

The victim suffered severe lacerations in the attack.

EMS took him to Harlem Hospital in stable condition. The attacker took off on foot southbound on 7th Avenue and has not been caught.