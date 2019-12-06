Man beaten with baby stroller during robbery

article

A man was attacked, beaten with a baby stroller, and robbed on a Bronx street.

The NYPD says it happened about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday on Intervale Avenue in the Foxhurst section.

The three men walked up to the 32-year-old victim and struck him with an empty baby stroller. He fell to the ground and they continued to beat him, causing injuries to his head and hands.

They then took an unknown amount of money from his pockets and grabbed his bag before running off.

EMS took the man to a hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries was unknown.

The NYPD released photos of the men wanted for the attack.

No good descriptions were released because they were all wearing hooded jackets.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say all calls are strictly confidential.