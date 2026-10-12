Man fatally beaten outside adult entertainment store in Chelsea, suspect arrested, NYPD says
NEW YORK - A suspect is in custody after a man was allegedly beaten to death outside an adult entertainment store in a late-night attack over the weekend in Manhattan, police said.
What we know:
The NYPD arrested Imani McColley, 25, on Monday hours after officers found a 60-year-old man with head trauma in front of Rainbow Station, an adult entertainment store in Chelsea.
According to police, officers responded to a 911 call about an assault in front of 203 8th Avenue just after 9 p.m. Sunday.
EMS then transported the man to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Dig deeper:
Police did not immediately say what McColley was charged with, but officials had said earlier there was no indication the case was being investigated as a hate crime.
Investigators believe the incident stemmed from a verbal dispute that became physical.
What we don't know:
The identity of the victim was being withheld pending family notification, the NYPD said.
The Source: This story was written with information from the NYPD's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information (DCPI).