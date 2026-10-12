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Man fatally beaten outside adult entertainment store in Chelsea, suspect arrested, NYPD says

By
FOX 5 NY
New York City
Published October 12, 2026 9:07 AM EDT
Published October 12, 2026 9:07 AM EDT
article

The Brief

    • A suspect is in custody after a man was beaten to death outside an adult entertainment store in a late-night attack in Manhattan, the NYPD said.
    • Police arrested Imani McColley, 25, on Monday hours after officers found a 60-year-old man with head trauma in front of the store on 8th Avenue in Chelsea.
    • Officials said there was no indication the case was being investigated as a hate crime.

NEW YORK - A suspect is in custody after a man was allegedly beaten to death outside an adult entertainment store in a late-night attack over the weekend in Manhattan, police said. 

What we know:

The NYPD arrested Imani McColley, 25, on Monday hours after officers found a 60-year-old man with head trauma in front of Rainbow Station, an adult entertainment store in Chelsea. 

According to police, officers responded to a 911 call about an assault in front of 203 8th Avenue just after 9 p.m. Sunday. 

EMS then transported the man to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Dig deeper:

Police did not immediately say what McColley was charged with, but officials had said earlier there was no indication the case was being investigated as a hate crime. 

Investigators believe the incident stemmed from a verbal dispute that became physical. 

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim was being withheld pending family notification, the NYPD said. 

The Source: This story was written with information from the NYPD's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information (DCPI).

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