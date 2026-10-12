Man fatally beaten outside adult entertainment store in Chelsea, suspect arrested, NYPD says

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The Brief A suspect is in custody after a man was beaten to death outside an adult entertainment store in a late-night attack in Manhattan, the NYPD said. Police arrested Imani McColley, 25, on Monday hours after officers found a 60-year-old man with head trauma in front of the store on 8th Avenue in Chelsea. Officials said there was no indication the case was being investigated as a hate crime.



A suspect is in custody after a man was allegedly beaten to death outside an adult entertainment store in a late-night attack over the weekend in Manhattan, police said.

What we know:

The NYPD arrested Imani McColley, 25, on Monday hours after officers found a 60-year-old man with head trauma in front of Rainbow Station, an adult entertainment store in Chelsea.

According to police, officers responded to a 911 call about an assault in front of 203 8th Avenue just after 9 p.m. Sunday.

EMS then transported the man to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Dig deeper:

Police did not immediately say what McColley was charged with, but officials had said earlier there was no indication the case was being investigated as a hate crime.

Investigators believe the incident stemmed from a verbal dispute that became physical.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim was being withheld pending family notification, the NYPD said.