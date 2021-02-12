Man beaten, stabbed in Manhattan 7-11

Police in New York were looking for two people accused of attacking and stabbing a man in a Manhattan 7-11 store.

The NYPD says it happened at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday inside the store on 8th Ave. in Midtown.

A man and woman got into an argument with the victim, a 51-year-old man. The dispute escalated and the pair began to punch the victim several times before the man stabbed the victim in his back.

EMS took the victim to Mt. Sinai Morningside. He was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released a video and photos of the suspects. Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

Advertisement



