Man backing pickup out of driveway struck, killed 2-year-old boy
article
SOMERSET, N.J. - A man backing a pickup truck out of a driveway struck and killed a 2-year-old boy in New Jersey, authorities said.
Officials in Somerset County said the accident happened at a Franklin Township home at about 8:45 a.m. Saturday.
Authorities said live-saving measures were performed at the scene but the child was pronounced dead at a local trauma center. His name wasn't immediately released.
Township Police and the county prosecutor’s office are investigating.
