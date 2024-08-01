Man attempted to rape woman in the Bronx: NYPD

The NYPD is hunting for a man they say attempted to rape a woman on the street in the Bronx early Thursday morning.

According to authorities, at around 2 a.m. on August 1, the victim, a 38-year-old woman, was near East 148th Street and Saint Anns Avenue when she was approached by an unknown man who attempted to sexually assault her.

The suspect then fled on foot to parts unknown.

A surveillance photo released by the NYPD of the suspect wanted for in connection to an attempted rape in the Bronx.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on X @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.