Man attacks food vendor in Times Square

The NYPD is searching for a man after a bizarre attack on a food vendor in Times Square last week.

According to authorities, on May 13, just after 6 p.m., the suspect approached a 57-year-old man working at a food cart at the southeast corner of 7th Avenue and West 40th Street.

Police say the pair had an argument, which turned physical when the suspect suddenly began kicking and punching the victim, even throwing a milk crate at the man.

Cell phone video released by police shows the suspect then throwing multiple traffic cones at the victim before he fled to parts unknown.

Police have described the suspect as a man standing roughly 6'2" tall, weighing 160 lbs, with an athletic build and with short close cut dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black surgical mask, back sweatpants, a black t-shirt, a backpack, and grey Crocs.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Advertisement

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.