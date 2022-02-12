Man attacks bus driver with tree branch: NYPD

article

The NYPD is searching for a man they say attacked an MTA bus driver with a tree branch earlier this week.

According to authorities, just before 10 p.m. on February 9, a 39-year-old woman was driving an MTA bus on East Tremont Avenue in the Bronx when the male suspect got off the bus, grabbed a tree branch, and returned, striking her on the right arm.

The man then threw the tree branch at her before running away on foot.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD has released surveillance footage of the suspect, who is described as a man between 30 and 40 years old with salt and pepper facial hair, partially bald, and last seen wearing a brown hoodie jacket, light blue jeans, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

