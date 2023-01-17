Man assaults, robs 80-year-old in Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

The NYPD is searching for the suspect who assaulted and robbed an 80-year-old man inside a subway station in Brooklyn.

According to authorities, on December 15 at around 7:30 p.m., the victim was at the turnstile to enter the A/C line at the Euclid Avenue station in East New York, when the suspect approached him, flashed a light into his eyes and sprayed him in the face with an unknown substance.

The suspect then placed the 80-year-old man into a choke hold and stole his wallet.

After a brief struggle, the suspect punched the victim in the chest before running away with the wallet, which contained an ID card and a bank card.

The victim was treated by EMS at the scene and refused further medical attention.

Police have released surveillance video of the suspect, who they describe as a man in his late teens, standing 5'8" tall, 150 lbs, with a medium complexion, a thin build, and was last seen wearing a dark blue vest with a white hood, a red shirt, and black pants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.



