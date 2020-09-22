Man assaulted, placed in chokehold in bathroom of Bronx clothing store

The NYPD wants to find the man who assaulted another man inside the bathroom of a Burlington Coat Factory store in the Concourse Village section of the Bronx.

The 63-year-old victim was approached from behind and placed in a chokehold, according to police. The suspect pulled $40 from his jacket pocket before fleeing the store on Exterior Street. The victim suffered a cut to his lip and refused medical attention.

The assault and robbery occurred on Sept. 18 at 2:50 p.m.

Police say the suspect is an adult male, has a dark complexion, weighs 170 pounds, and is approximately 6'0" tall with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, black baseball cap, blue jeans, a grey and black striped shirt, black sneakers, black backpack and a surgical mask.

The NYPD wants to find the man seen in this photo. He is accused of assaulting a man inside the bathroom of a Burlington Coat Factory store in the Bronx.

Anyone with information about the suspect is encouraged to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at any of the following: 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

