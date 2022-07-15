Man arrested for placing tire spikes outside Nassau County Police facilities, cops say

article

A man from Mineola was arrested after he placed tire spikes near various Nassau County Police facilities, police said.

Manuel C. Reis, 59, of Berkley Road, was accused of placing the spikes on five separate occasions from May 11 to July 11. Multiple police vehicles and a woman's personal vehicle were damaged as a result.

Reis was arrested on Thursday at 1:43 p.m. at his home. He was charged with multiple counts of criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, and obstructing governmental administration.

His arraignment was set for Friday at First District Court in Hempstead.