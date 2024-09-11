Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested for machete attack on Bronx subway train: NYPD

By
Published  September 11, 2024 11:05am EDT
BRONX - A man has been arrested after he pulled out a machete and struck someone several times on a subway train in the Bronx, police said.

The attack happened on Aug. 31. 

54-year-old Runadieo Jordan got into an argument with another man aboard a northbound 2 train, police said. 

Cops said Jordan pulled out a machete and struck the man several times, injuring his arm and hand. 

Jordan is now facing charges including second degree attempted murder, assault, menacing, and criminal possession of a weapon. 