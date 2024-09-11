Man arrested for machete attack on Bronx subway train: NYPD

A man has been arrested after he pulled out a machete and struck someone several times on a subway train in the Bronx, police said.

The attack happened on Aug. 31.

54-year-old Runadieo Jordan got into an argument with another man aboard a northbound 2 train, police said.

Cops said Jordan pulled out a machete and struck the man several times, injuring his arm and hand.

Jordan is now facing charges including second degree attempted murder, assault, menacing, and criminal possession of a weapon.