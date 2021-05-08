Man arrested in connection to 2018 Bronx fire that left 2 dead: NYPD

article

A man is facing murder charges after being arrested Friday in connection to a March 2018 fire that left two people dead.

According to the NYPD, Edward Garcia, 47, has been charged with murder and arson in connection to the fire. He is being held at the city’s Rikers Island jail complex pending a May 13 court date.

The fire, which happened at a 5-story building in the Belmont section of the Bronx, killed Jordan Conde, 14, and Roberto Archeval Cortez, 41.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

Nine other people were injured, including several firefighters, officials said.

The fire started around 1:30 a.m. in a first-floor apartment. People in that apartment left the door open as they fled, allowing the fire to spread and smoke to quickly fill the building, officials said.

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Information on Garcia’s arraignment and bail was not immediately available.

Advertisement

With the Associated Press.