Man arrested for taking upskirt shot of girl at Chipotle

Police in Florida arrested a man who they said was caught on camera taking an upskirt photo of a teenage girl on Jan. 20.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect used his cell phone to take photos or video footage of underneath the clothing of a teenage girl as they waited in line at a Chipotle restaurant in Tampa.

Footage released by the sheriff’s office shows a man appear to turn on his phone flashlight before he bends over and points the camera under the skirt of the person standing in front of him.

. He holds it there for a second or two before he pulls it away and looks at the screen.

Chipotle management told the sheriff’s office that the suspect had been visiting the establishment several times a week for the last five years, normally during lunchtime hours.

According to reports, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office said the suspect, who was named as Michael Benson, had yet to be booked and the charges were still pending.