Man arrested for drunk driving after fatal Queens car crash

article

A man has been arrested and is facing several charges including driving drunk after an early-morning crash in Queens that left a 47-year-old man dead.

According to authorities, at around 3:50 a.m. on Sunday morning, the 47-year-old man was driving a Toyota Rav4 heading south near Fresh Pond Road and Eliot Avenue when his vehicle was struck by an eastbound Ford Explorer.

The man was discovered unconscious and unresponsive inside the car by first responders after the crash and was taken to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

The alleged driver of the Ford Explorer, identified as 22-year-old Erik Chimborazo, was taken to NYC Health + Hospital Elmhurst for evaluation and was placed in custody.

He was later charged with vehicular manslaughter, driving without inspection, driving without insurance, driving without a license, and DWAI (Driving While Ability Impaired).

The identity of the victim of the crash has not yet been released.

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters