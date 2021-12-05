Man arrested for attempting to rape woman inside Queens subway station: NYPD

The NYPD says it has made an arrest in connection to an attempted rape in a Queens subway station.

Authorities say they arrested Tyrone Brown, 38, on Friday in connection to the attack at the 169th Street station in Jamaica Hills.

According to authorities, just after 6 a.m., the victim, a 30-year-old woman was walking up a stairwell out of the station when Brown allegedly approached her from behind and tackled her.

Police say Brown then put his hand underneath her skirt, pulled her tights down, and attempted to rape her, but ran off when the attack was seen by a passerby.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Brown has been charged with attempted rape, sexual abuse, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.