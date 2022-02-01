Man arrested for assaulting child in Harlem restaurant, says NYPD

The NYPD said it arrested a man seen in surveillance video assaulting a child in a restaurant in Harlem.

Mandelo Stroman, 26, of Manhattan, was taken into custody on Monday at 4:30 p.m. He was charged with assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17.

At around 7:45 p.m. on January 29, the man entered a restaurant on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard with his young son. The man can be seen in the video placing the child on the ground, before lashing out and striking the boy, knocking him to the floor.

Police said the man then put his sone in a stroller and left the restaurant on foot.

It was not clear what prompted Stroman to strike the child.

