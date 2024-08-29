Man arrested for double murder of ex-wife and her boyfriend on Long Island

article

Police in Suffolk County say they have arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of his ex-wife and her boyfriend in St. James late Wednesday night.

The incident happened at around 11:45 p.m. a home on Brasswood Road.

According to authorities, police responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting that a 15-year-old girl had left her home with her father without her mother's knowledge.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered two adults inside the home, both deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victims have been identified as Kelly Coppola, 50, and her boyfriend, Kenneth Pohlman, 53, both of whom lived at the residence. According to police, Kelly Coppola was shot and killed by her ex-husband, Daniel Coppola.

Daniel Coppola, 50, was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder.