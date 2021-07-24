Man arrested, charged in connection to Inwood Hill Park attacks

A man is in custody and facing multiple charges in connection to a series of violent attacks on women in Inwood Hill Park on Wednesday.

Elvis Nina Pichardo, 40, is facing two charges of attempted rape, a charge of attempted criminal sexual act, and a charge of assault, among several others.

Authorities say that Pichardo attacked three separate women within an hour inside of Inwood Hill Park on July 21, threatening to rape one 34-year-old woman before hitting her in the head and stealing her iPhone 11, threatening to sexually assault a 40-year-old woman and trying to steal her phone, and then striking a 44-year-old woman with a tree branch, before slamming her head on the ground and attempting to rape her.

Members of the Inwood community came together Friday evening to unite against violence and crime in the park.

"I live in this community, I love this community, and I feel like our community was attacked," one of the walkers told FOX 5 NY.

Rep. Adriano Espaillat, who represents Inwood, told FOX 5 NY that he wants more done to promote safety in the area.

