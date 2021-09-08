Expand / Collapse search
Man arrested after violent, anti-gay robbery in Bed-Stuy

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Bedford-Stuyvesant
NEW YORK - A man is facing multiple hate crime charges after a violent, anti-gay robbery in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

The NYPD says it has arrested Jonathan Carter, 31, of Brooklyn, in connection to the incident.

According to authorities, just after 2 a.m. on September 4, two victims, a 36-year-old man, and a 28-year-old man were trying to buy food inside of a bodega, when Carter and another suspect approached them.

An argument ensued, and police say that Carter and the other suspect proceeded to assault the victims, making anti-gay statements and striking them with a glass bottle and a screwdriver before stealing an iPhone and cash from each victim and running away.

The 36-year-old victim sustained a puncture wound to his chin and a laceration to his lips and was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. The 28-year-old victim sustained a laceration to his right hand and shoulder and was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say they are also seeking a third suspect who assisted during the robbery by physically restraining the 28-year-old victim in front of the bodega where the attack happened. 

Carter was arrested just after 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning and is facing charges of second-degree attempted murder and four hate crime charges, including robbery as a hate crime, two counts of second-degree aggravated harassment as a hate crime and two counts of menacing as a hate crime.

