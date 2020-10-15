Man arrested after Seattle Police car set on fire with officer inside

Authorities took one person into custody after a Seattle Police car was set on fire with an officer inside.

According to the Seattle Police Department, an officer was called to the area of Dexter Ave. and John Street for the report of a man with a piece of wood on fire.

"The officer found the man, who threw the flaming lumber—believed to be a 2×2—into the patrol vehicle while the officer was still inside," police wrote in a news release.

Officers chased the suspect into a nearby parking garage where they stunned the man and took him into custody.

The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening burns.

Police said one officer fired a weapon, but the suspect was not struck.

Lawrence Pimpleton watched from his apartment window right next to where the incident happened. He said he fear for his son's safety.

"He's in his room doing online learning and that is right below his window. And I'm thinking hopefully none of these stray bullets go through his window," he said.

The Seattle Police Department’s Force Investigation Team was called to the scene.

Northbound lanes of Dexter Ave. were blocked around 1:45 p.m., according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.