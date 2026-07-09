Man arrested after Molotov cocktails tossed at 2 Queens religious buildings, police say

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The Brief A 36-year-old was arrested after Molotov cocktails were thrown at two houses of worship in Queens overnight. The attacks happened at Mesias Baptist Church and Kingdom Hall of Jehova's Witnesses. Neither building was damaged. The suspect has not been identified.



A 36-year-old man is in custody Thursday after police said he threw Molotov cocktails at two houses of worship in Queens.

What we know:

The attacks happened overnight Wednesday, according to the NYPD. Officers first received reports of a man throwing an explosive at Mesias Baptist Church on 75th Street in Ozone Park.

Security cameras appeared to show the man on the sidewalk tossing the Molotov cocktail over the fence toward the church.

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Minutes later, officers received a similar report from Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses just blocks away.

In both cases, police said the device hit the door of the building, before exploding on the ground. Neither building was damaged, and no injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Police announced the arrest on Thursday, but so far the suspect has not been identified.

Charges are pending.