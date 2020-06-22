Man arrested after climbing amusement ride at Casino Pier

article

A man climbed to the top of a 17-story tower at Casino Pier in Seaside Heights on Monday as people spending a day at the beach watched on. Christopher Angulo, 45, of Lavallette, was arrested after he safely made it down, reported the Asbury Park Press.

Angulo was protesting "unfair charges" brought against him by local police.

"He's having problems with other police departments," Chief Thomas Boyd told the Asbury Park Press Monday.

Once Angulo climbed to the top of the Skyscraper ride, he raised a flag. He was arrested shortly after 10 a.m. and charged with criminal tresspass.

Angulo has dozens of charges against him dating back to 2001, mostly alleged disorderly persons offenses, according to State Judiciary records, added the APP.