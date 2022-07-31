Man arrested after barricading himself inside Staten Island hospital

article

A man is under arrest after he allegedly barricaded himself inside a trailer at a Staten Island hospital.

According to authorities, at around 10:18 a.m., the man, described as an emotionally disturbed person, barricaded himself inside an emergency room trailer outside the Richmond University Medical Center.

The man reportedly had a weapon.

The hospital was placed on lockdown as police responded to the incident.

The suspect has been taken into custody, and no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.