Man arrested after alleged abduction of woman in Queens: NYPD

A man is in custody after allegedly abducting a woman in Queens on Monday morning, police said.

It happened at 8:03 a.m. at Onderkonk Avenue and 69th Avenue in the Ridgewood section of Queens.

Police said a 28-year-old man went into an apartment after a dispute and abducted a 30-year-old woman.

Generic police lights (FOX 9)

Police said the man then fled with her in a white sedan.

The woman was found to be safe and sound, police said, but did not give any further details.

The perp and victim are known to each other, but police have not said what their relationship is with one another.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX 5 for more updates.