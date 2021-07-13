Man arrested after 4-month-old girl dies of head trauma

article

A Brooklyn man faces charges in connection with the death of a 4-month-old girl.

Royalty Kemp was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Woodhull on June 23, 2021, with trauma to her head. Crews transferred the little girl to Bellevue Hospital. She died on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

Police say that 23-year-old Ricardo Price was supposed to be taking care of the girl in a Bedford-Stuyvesant apartment when she suffered the injury. His relationship to the girl was unclear.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

The NYPD arrested Price on charges of attempted murder, assault, reckless assault on a child, and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years of age.

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

They say that the investigation continues.

It was unclear what caused the injuries. There was no information about a lawyer who could speak on Price's behalf.

WATCH FOX 5 NEWS: