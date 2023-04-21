Man, armed with scissors and kitchen knife, shot by police in the Bronx

A man with scissors and a kitchen knife was shot by NYPD officers around 8:40 a.m. Friday.

"Fast, volatile and dangerous," is how the NYPD described the incident.

According to police, a caseworker from an assisted living facility at 972 Washington Avenue in the Bronx reported a man in mental distress with a large pair of scissors.

When officers arrived, they said, the 39-year-old man started to charge at them, but then went after another man smoking a cigarette outside the building.

The officers tired to distract the man in distress, but that's when he began to charge at them.

Picture show the pair of scissors and kitchen knife that were recovered by police on Friday.

Police say one officer fired three times, hitting the man twice.

The man and four other officers were taken to a nearby hospital where the man is in critical condition and the conditions of the officers are still unknown at this time.

According to police, the 39-year-old man has four prior convictions and a documented mental history, however they would not go into further detail. His name has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.