Man allegedly tried to burn his disabled wife after learning he didn’t qualify for relief check

A New Mexico man allegedly tried to set his disabled wife on fire because he was angry he didn’t qualify for a coronavirus-related stimulus check.

Cops arrested Joe Macias, 63, on April 2, 2020 after he got into an argument with his wife and allegedly doused her with gasoline.

The wife told police that Macias had come home around 5 p.m. with a four-pack of beer, “upset because he did not qualify for the stimulus check.”

Macias threw gas on his wife and their mobile home, police said.

The wife told officers Macias pulled out a cigarette and tried to light it several times but was unsuccessful because gasoline got on the lighter.

Police said officers later found Macias walking down the street wearing gasoline-soaked clothes. Officers also discovered the woman, with her hair and pajamas soaked in gasoline, on the floor inside a nearby trailer.

Macias was charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and aggravated battery against a household member. He was being held without bond.

It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. He is due back in court on April 16, 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.