Man accused of sexual assault in Manhattan’s Kips Bay: NYPD

Police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Manhattan.

The incident happened on Sunday, Oct. 27, at approximately 3:55 a.m. in Kipps Bay.

Credit: NYPD

Police said a 30-year-old woman met up with the man in the vicinity of East 29th Street and 2nd Avenue and then raped her before driving off in a white Chevy Malibu with tinted windows.

The woman was transported to an area hospital in stable condition, police said.

The NYPD's Manhattan Special Victims Squad is investigating.



Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).