Expand / Collapse search

Man accused of stealing phone from dying runner

By Wire Report
Published 
Missouri
Associated Press
article

This undated photo provided by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department shows Brian Davenport, who is arrested on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.(St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department)

ST. LOUIS - A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a cellphone from a collapsed runner who was dying on a St. Louis sidewalk.

Brian Davenport, 35, was arrested Monday and is charged with felony stealing, authorities said. He does not yet have a listed attorney.

The 64-year-old woman collapsed around 1 p.m. Oct. 18 in the city's Soulard neighborhood, police said. Davenport was arrested after surveillance video showed a man getting out of a van, taking the phone, and leaving the woman on the sidewalk.

The woman later died at a hospital. Her name has not been released.