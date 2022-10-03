Man accused of opening fire into NY pizza shop

article

The New York State Police arrested a man accused of opening fire into a pizza shop in Dutchess County.

It happened Sunday at Antonella's Pizza on Route 9 in Fishkill.

Responding officers found six people who were in the building at the time of the shooting. None was injured.

Police began a search for the shooter. They identified the suspect as 42-year-old Gary P. Bonventre Jr. of Fishkill. He was arrested without incident and investigators say they found a Rohm .22 short caliber revolver.

Bonventre faces six counts of attempted assault, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon and six counts of reckless endangerment. All of the charges are felonies.

Bonventre was arraigned and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail, $100,000 secure bond, or $1,000,000 partially secure bond. He is due back in court on October 17, 2022.

In a Facebook post on Monday morning, the restaurant noted that it was open for business and thanked people for their support.