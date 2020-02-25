Man accused of killing coworker at Bronx car dealership

article

An argument among employees at a Bronx car dealership ended in a murder.

It happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Monday at the Riverdale Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in Kingsbridge.

The NYPD responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress. Upon arrival, officers found 22-year-old Brandon Almonte unconscious and unresponsive, with multiple stab wounds to the neck.

EMS rushed Almonte to New York-Presbyterian Hospital but it was too late to save his life.

Jose Almodovar, 53, was arrested and police found a knife at the scene. He faces murder, manslaughter and weapons charges. It was unclear if he had a lawyer.