Man accused of killing coworker at Bronx car dealership

Kingsbridge
NEW YORK - An argument among employees at a Bronx car dealership ended in a murder.

It happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Monday at the Riverdale Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in Kingsbridge.

The NYPD responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress.   Upon arrival, officers found 22-year-old Brandon Almonte unconscious and unresponsive, with multiple stab wounds to the neck.

EMS rushed Almonte to New York-Presbyterian Hospital but it was too late to save his life.

Jose Almodovar, 53, was arrested and police found a knife at the scene.  He faces murder, manslaughter and weapons charges.  It was unclear if he had a lawyer.

