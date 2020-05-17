Man accused of having sex with dead woman outside of homeless shelter

article

Authorities in Georgia have arrested a man after they say he was caught having sex with a dead woman outside a homeless shelter.

Bibb County Officials say they were called to Walnut Street just after 4 a.m. on Sunday after a caller complained that two people were having intercourse on the front steps of the building.

When deputies arrived, they say they found a 55-year-old man in the middle of having sex with a woman.

After asking the man to get dressed, deputies say they found the woman was unresponsive and "had been deceased for some time.".

Deputies charged Kenny Obyran Whitehead with necrophilia and a probation violation. He was being held in the Bibb County Jail.

Officials have not yet released the name of the victim. The cause of death is still under investigation, but officials do not believe it to be foul play.