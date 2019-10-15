Man accused of attacking roommate for being 'a vampire'

A Washington man is accused of attacking his roommate with a metal rod because he was "a vampire."

Kitsap Sun reported Monday that the 40-year-old Bremerton man was charged Monday.

The roommate told county deputies that the suspect, who was not named, accused him of being a vampire, threatened to kill him and struck him with a metal rod.

The roommate says he feared his life because the suspect has severe mental health issues and is physically larger.

The suspect's brother told deputies the roommate jokingly said "Is that what the kids are calling me these days?"

Authorities say the suspect believed the roommate acknowledged being a blood-sucking creature.

With the Associated Press