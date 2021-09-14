article

Authorities are looking for a man accused of abusing 28 dogs and puppies. Their injuries were so bad that they all had to be put down.

The Floyd County Sheriff's Office in Georgia says it is looking for Timothy Reynolds in connection with the crime.

He is wanted on 28 counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals. He is accused of maliciously causing prolonged physical harm and negligent care to 28 dogs & puppies.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The sheriff's office says all of the animals were infected with distemper and had to be put down.

Advertisement

They were asking if anyone knew where to find Reynolds to give them a call.