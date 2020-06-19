Man, 80, dragged along street during robbery in the Bronx

Police want to find the man who robbed an elderly man of a backpack while throwing him to the ground and dragging him in the Fordham Manor section of the Bronx.

Video of the assault and robbery was shared by police show the suspect try to pull the backpack off the man. He victim resists and falls to the ground. The suspect drags the man until he lets go. The suspect fled eastbound on 199th Street.

The robbery occurred on June 7 at about 7:40 a.m. in front of 246 East 199th Street.

The elderly man suffered a cut to his right knee.

If you recognize the suspect or know anything about the incident that could help police catch him, contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). You can also log onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.