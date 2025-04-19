Man and 8-year-old boy found dead in Bronx apartment building

The Brief A man and a boy were found unconscious inside an apartment building on Friday, according to police. The relationship between the man and the two children is still unknown at this time. No arrests have been made, and the cause of death is under investigation.



A man and a boy were found unconscious inside an apartment building on Friday, according to police.

Officials say the 38-year-old and 8-year-old were found inside a building on East 233rd Street around 8 p.m.

Police say a 4-year-old girl was also found inside the home and was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The relationship between the man and the two children is still unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made, and the medical examiner is still working to determine the cause of death for both the man and child.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.