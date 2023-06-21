Man, 36, shot and killed in Bedford-Stuyvesant

article

A man was shot and killed in front of a deli in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Wednesday morning, police say.

According to the NYPD, officers responded to a man shot in front of a building on Gates Avenue, where they found the victim, a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso.

The victim was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced dead.

So far, there have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

Police have not yet identified the victim, pending family notification.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.