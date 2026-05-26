What to know about Mayor Mamdani’s NYC housing plan

The Brief Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s housing plan aims to build 200,000 new affordable homes and preserve another 200,000 affordable units over the next decade through a combination of city funding, zoning changes and faster housing development approvals. The proposal includes stronger tenant protections and enforcement measures, including expanded housing inspections, crackdowns on negligent landlords and one of the largest city investments in NYCHA in recent history. The plan also focuses on expanding affordable homeownership opportunities, increasing wages and safety standards for construction workers, legalizing more basement apartments and helping move more New Yorkers from shelters into permanent housing.



On Tuesday, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani unveiled a major housing proposal aimed at tackling the city’s affordability crisis through new construction, tenant protections and public housing investments.

The proposal outlines how the city plans to address New York’s housing shortage through expanded homeownership programs and major investments in public housing over the next decade.

What is the ‘Block by Block’ plan?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 11: Apartment buildings stand in a Brooklyn neighborhood on May 11, 2026 in New York City. A New York City board that sets the rent for city-subsidized apartments voted last Thursday night to set a preliminary rent adjustment Expand

What we know:

The plan, called "Block by Block: The Housing Plan for a New Era," lays out the administration’s strategy to build and preserve affordable housing over the next decade while also reforming housing enforcement and expanding homeownership opportunities.

400,000 affordable homes over 10 years

Scaffolding outside a stalled condo conversion, left, at 335 W. 35th St. in New York, US, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. Commercial real estate lenders are selling off debt on struggling US assets, sometimes writing down as much as 85% of the loan's payo Expand

Dig deeper:

The plan’s central goal is to build 200,000 new affordable homes and preserve another 200,000 existing affordable units over the next decade.

To support that effort, the city plans to invest $22 billion in housing funding over the next five years. The administration says it will also pursue zoning and land use changes to increase housing production and speed up development timelines.

Expanding homeownership opportunities

Why you should care:

Mamdani’s proposal would double the city’s Open Door program, which helps finance affordable co-ops and condos.

The administration also plans to launch a new initiative called "Our Home" to create permanently affordable co-op housing for working-class New Yorkers.

Tenant protections and landlord enforcement

The plan includes a major overhaul of the city’s housing code enforcement system.

Tenants would be allowed to schedule some inspections directly through the Department of Housing Preservation and Development, and the city would conduct coordinated building-wide inspections in some properties with ongoing complaints.

The administration also says it plans to crack down on negligent landlords and improve enforcement against unsafe housing conditions.

NYCHA

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 11: An apartment building stands in the East Village neighborhood on May 11, 2026 in New York City. A New York City board that sets the rent for city-subsidized apartments voted last Thursday night to set a preliminary rent a Expand

Local perspective:

The proposal includes what the administration describes as one of the largest city capital investments in NYCHA in recent history.

The funding would go toward repairs and upgrades across public housing developments while also increasing tenant involvement in decision-making.

The administration also wants NYCHA to take on a larger role in developing new housing through additional financing and development tools.

Labor and homelessness measures

The plan would establish a $40-per-hour wage and benefits standard for workers on city-financed construction projects through the Construction Justice Act.

It also includes measures aimed at reducing homelessness by speeding up placements into permanent housing and increasing access to supportive housing.

Basement apartments and faster construction

The administration also wants to expand opportunities for accessory dwelling units, including legal basement apartments that meet safety standards.

The proposal includes building code reforms designed to lower construction costs and reduce delays in housing development.